|
|
|
CRAVEN Michael Henry Aged 67.
Passed away peacefully on
the 7th August 2020.
Much loved and loving son
of Sybil and the late Harry,
dearly loved father of Laura
and Emma, loving brother of Martin and Chris and uncle of Laureen, Louise, Nilay and Nyla.
You will always be with us, especially when we hear
the ring of a bicycle bell.
Private funeral will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 19th August 2020 at 1.30pm.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020