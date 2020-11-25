|
|
|
Day Died peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on the 11th November, aged 66 years.
Michael
"Mick"
Devoted husband of Lilian.
Beloved dad of Deborah,
Michael & Gillian.
Also a loving stepdad, father in law, grandad & great-grandad.
Due to current circumstances a private family service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 30th November at 1.45pm.
Family & friends are welcome in the grounds to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare
550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 25, 2020