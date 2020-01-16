Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gardner

Notice Condolences

Michael Gardner Notice
GARDNER Michael The bricklayer
Michael (known as Mick) Gardner sadly passed away after a short illness on 7th January 2020,
aged 75. Widower of Mary Gardner, dad to Andrew, Stuart, Mark, Thomas and Kay, step-dad
to Paul and Alan and much-loved granddad and brother.
Funeral to take place at
Preston Crematorium at 15.15 Wednesday 22nd January,
with a reception afterwards
at Haighton Manor.
Family flowers only please but
if you would like to make a
donation in memory of Mick,
a collection will be made
in aid of Trailblazers Mentoring - encouraging young offenders
to make a positive change.
Enquiries to McKenna Funeralcare 01772 251694.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -