|
|
|
GARDNER Michael The bricklayer
Michael (known as Mick) Gardner sadly passed away after a short illness on 7th January 2020,
aged 75. Widower of Mary Gardner, dad to Andrew, Stuart, Mark, Thomas and Kay, step-dad
to Paul and Alan and much-loved granddad and brother.
Funeral to take place at
Preston Crematorium at 15.15 Wednesday 22nd January,
with a reception afterwards
at Haighton Manor.
Family flowers only please but
if you would like to make a
donation in memory of Mick,
a collection will be made
in aid of Trailblazers Mentoring - encouraging young offenders
to make a positive change.
Enquiries to McKenna Funeralcare 01772 251694.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020