Hobson Michael Naylor Died on 28th October 2020
in Liverpool, aged 77.
Loving husband of the deceased Pauline Hobson
(nee Butterworth).
Father to Jane and Katy.
Grandpa to Christopher, Daniel, Alex, Jack, Tom and Elliot.
Born in Lancaster and spent his early years in Hest Bank. Spanish teacher at the Blue Coat School, Liverpool.
Funeral to be held at
Springwood Crematorium, Liverpool on 10th November 2020 at 12pm.
No flowers please but if you would like, please do make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2020