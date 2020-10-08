|
|
|
King Michael (Mick,
well known entertainer) Passed away on
September 28th 2020,
aged 83 years.
His family appreciate that many would want to pay tribute to him, however due to current circumstances only the people invited by the family can attend.
They are sad that this is the
case but standing outside is
not allowed either.
They do appreciate the fondness many had for Mick and hope to arrange a memorial service of some sort in the future.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2020