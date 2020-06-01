Home

LEWIS On 24th May 2020
MICHAEL
Aged 74 years.
Loving husband of Pam,
dearly loved father of
Harriet and Kirstin,
much loved father in law of
Michael and Gary and
loving grandad to Ben, Alfie,
Ralph, Zach and Anna.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
x x x x x x x x x x
Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
Euxton Parish Church on
Wednesday 3rd June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 1, 2020
