Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Moore

Notice Condolences

Michael Moore Notice
MOORE Peacefully, on 2nd February 2020,
MICHAEL RICHARD
Aged 78 years.
A much loved dad, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Funeral Service at
St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, on
Monday 24th February at
11.00 a.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished maybe sent for 'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -