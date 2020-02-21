|
|
|
MOORE Peacefully, on 2nd February 2020,
MICHAEL RICHARD
Aged 78 years.
A much loved dad, grandad,
great grandad and brother.
Funeral Service at
St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, on
Monday 24th February at
11.00 a.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished maybe sent for 'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020