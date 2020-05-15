Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Redshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Redshaw

Notice Condolences

Michael Redshaw Notice
REDSHAW Michael, Andrew
MA (Cantab),
FRICS Died suddenly aged 59 on
Tuesday 5th May 2020 at his home in Much Hoole. Retired Officer of The Royal Engineers. Formerly of Wolfson College, Cambridge.
A keen sportsman, historian, and Chartered Surveyor.
Burial at St. Michael's Hoole. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations if desired to The Army Benevolent Fund
c/o The Family.
Enquiries to G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -