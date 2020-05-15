|
|
|
REDSHAW Michael, Andrew
MA (Cantab),
FRICS Died suddenly aged 59 on
Tuesday 5th May 2020 at his home in Much Hoole. Retired Officer of The Royal Engineers. Formerly of Wolfson College, Cambridge.
A keen sportsman, historian, and Chartered Surveyor.
Burial at St. Michael's Hoole. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Donations if desired to The Army Benevolent Fund
c/o The Family.
Enquiries to G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020