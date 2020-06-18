|
|
|
Stocks Peacefully, on 8th June 2020,
at home,
MICHAEL WILLIAM
Aged 54 years.
Formerly of GEC/Alstom and always a proud PNE supporter.
So many battles bravely fought with positivity and might.
A true gentle man.
The loved son of William (deceased) and Barbara, cherished brother of Deborah and Andrew, brother in law to Gary
and uncle to Karen, David
and Christopher.
Due to current restrictions
a private Funeral Service
will be held.
A special heartfelt thank you
to all the District,
Rosemere, St. Catherine's &
Macmillan Doctors, nurses and
support teams for their
unwavering support.
Donations, if desired can be to any cancer .
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020