Valikonis Michael
(Mykolas) Passed away peacefully
in Chorley Hospital on
19th May, 2020, aged 95 years.
He was the loving husband
to Mary (deceased),
loving father to Christine,
father-in-law to John,
loving grandfather and
great Grandfather and a dear brother and uncle to his many nephews and nieces.
Will be sadly missed.
R.I.P
Due to current circumstances,
a private service will be held at Preston Crematorium with
family flowers only please .
