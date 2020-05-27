Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Michael Valikonis

Notice Condolences

Michael Valikonis Notice
Valikonis Michael
(Mykolas) Passed away peacefully
in Chorley Hospital on
19th May, 2020, aged 95 years.

He was the loving husband
to Mary (deceased),
loving father to Christine,
father-in-law to John,
loving grandfather and
great Grandfather and a dear brother and uncle to his many nephews and nieces.

Will be sadly missed.

R.I.P

Due to current circumstances,
a private service will be held at Preston Crematorium with
family flowers only please .

William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 27, 2020
