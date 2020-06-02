|
Valikonis Micheal The family of the late Micheal Valikonis wish to thank all family and friends for their kind words of condolence and cards
of sympathy.
Special thanks to Nursing staff at Sherwood Court who
cared for Micheal.
Also thanks to Nursing staff and Doctors on Brindle Ward South Ribble Chorley Hospital.
Thank you to Father Tony for the lovely service at Preston Crematorium, finally thank you to William Houghton Funeral Directors for the professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 2, 2020