WALSH It is with sadness that we announce the death of
Michael
On 19th December 2019.
Michael, the loving husband of the late Doreen, loving dad of
Lesley and Steve and Linda and Mark and devoted grandpa of Laura, Anthony and Lucy.
'You taught us love and kindness,
You showed us how to care,
You bound us all together,
With love few families share,
And though you had to leave us,
Your memory lingers on,
The joy and happy laughter,
You shared with everyone,
Our very special gentleman,
The father we love so dear,
These loving thoughts we
send you,
Will be forever near.'
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium, on Friday 10th January 2020
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'The Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
