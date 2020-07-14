|
Renfrey Michelle
(née Tracey) "Shelley" Sadly passed away
in her own home on
Saturday 27th June 2020.
Shelley was a lady full of laughter and light, and will be missed
dearly by all of her family.
Shelley was a loving wife to
her husband Ken, a devoted mother to her two children
Darren and Angela.
The most fabulous Grandmother to her five grandchildren Rebekah, Jodie, Jack, Daniel and Thea,
and a wonderful mother-in-law and friend to Liz, Scott & Sarah.
Shelley's funeral will be held
on the 14th of July at 2:30pm at Charnock Richard Crematorium for anyone who would like
to pay their respects.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 14, 2020