Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Renfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Renfrey

Notice Condolences

Michelle Renfrey Notice
Renfrey Michelle
(née Tracey) "Shelley" Sadly passed away
in her own home on
Saturday 27th June 2020.

Shelley was a lady full of laughter and light, and will be missed
dearly by all of her family.
Shelley was a loving wife to
her husband Ken, a devoted mother to her two children
Darren and Angela.
The most fabulous Grandmother to her five grandchildren Rebekah, Jodie, Jack, Daniel and Thea,
and a wonderful mother-in-law and friend to Liz, Scott & Sarah.

Shelley's funeral will be held
on the 14th of July at 2:30pm at Charnock Richard Crematorium for anyone who would like
to pay their respects.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -