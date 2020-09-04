|
|
|
WADGE On 28th August 2020, peacefully in St. Catherine's Hospice
Miriam Dinah
aged 89 years
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
dearly loved mother of Judith, Keith, Geoffrey and Graham,
loving mother-in-law of Paul, Stephanie, Sandra and Lin,
devoted grandma of Marcus, Christopher, Katie, Helen and Stephen, much loved great grandma of Alila and Harper.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Eccleston on Thursday 17th September at 3:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020