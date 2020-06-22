Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
11:30
Preston Crematorium
GOLDING Moreen
(Nee Wright) Passed away peacefully
at Chorley Hospital on
Wednesday 17th June,
aged 88 years.
Loving mother of Keith (deceased) and Debra, cherished mother-in-law to Ann and Charly, caring nana to Clare, Sarah, Adam, Christine, Ruth and Laura, also great nana of Ellie, Sam, Theo and Archie.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 30th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Longridge Community Hospital' via the Funeral Director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 22, 2020
