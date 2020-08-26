Home

Muriel Patterson

Muriel Patterson Notice
PATTERSON On 22nd August 2020
Peacefully at home, surrounded
by her family.
MURIEL
Aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of
Reg (deceased),
dearly loved mum of Neil
and Janine,
mother in law of Theresa
and Philip,
nanny moo to Kian and Demi
and sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
'Night, God Bless.'
Requiem Mass at
Our Lady & St Gerard's R.C Church on Wednesday 9th September 2020 followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020
