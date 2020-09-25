|
Patterson Muriel Neil and Janine would like to
thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, their generous donations to Alzheimer's Society and for their support during this difficult time.
A special thank you to Sr. Louise
for her ongoing kindness and support and to Bamber Bridge district nurses for their amazing care of Muriel and the support they showed the family whilst nursing her at home.
Thank you to Guardian Homecare and Routes Healthcare for their compassion and kindness.
Finally to Ian and Wendy Wilde for the dignified and warm hearted care of Muriel and the whole family.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020