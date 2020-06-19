|
|
|
ROGERSON Muriel Died peacefully on
Friday 5th June, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard, loving mother of Andrew and David, dear mother in law of Lisa and Phim and the much loved gran of Olivia, William, May and Alex.
The funeral took place at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June.
Donations in memory of
Muriel may be made to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o the funeral director.
Thank you to all neighbours and friends who paid their respects to Muriel, to Nick Houghton and team at William Houghton's and to all the staff at Oxford House care home for their care.
All enquiries to William Houghton Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772 788 020
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2020