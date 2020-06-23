|
McKENNA On the 11th June 2020, suddenly at Royal Preston Hospital
Myles Stephen
aged 47 years
Devoted husband of Andrea,
dearly loved dad of Kyle and Kaitlyn, beloved son of dad Steve and partner Gill, loving brother to Rachael and Russell, brother-in-law of Dave, Jane and Victoria, much loved uncle of Kieran, Emily, Anna, Henry, Oliver and Elissia and son-in-law of June and Alan.
Loved and remembered always
Family flowers only please. Donations to The British Heart Foundation, please donate at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/myles-mckenna1
Private Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 3rd July at 4:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 23, 2020