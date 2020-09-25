Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Myra Simpson Notice
SIMPSON Myra Anne After a short illness, peacefully at home on 16th September 2020, aged 88 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Bob. Mum of Pip, Paul
and the late Robert.
Grandma of Robert,
Helen and Tim.
Myra will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Andrew's & Blessed George Haydock Roman Catholic Church, Cottam, on Tuesday 29th September at 11.00am, followed by interment in the churchyard.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Mrs. Simpson are gratefully being received to benefit St. Catherine's Hospice.
Enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020
