Nancy Mawdsley

Nancy Mawdsley Notice
MAWDSLEY Nancy Peacefully at home on
20th July 2020 in her 80th year.

A beloved Sister of
Catherine (deceased).
A dearly loved Auntie of David,
Julie and Shaun.
An adored Great Auntie
of Rebecca
Goodnight god bless.

Private graveside service at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Longton on Thursday 30th July. Due to restrictions if numbers
are high please feel free to line
the church path.
Please join the family afterwards at The Rams Head, Longton to share happy memories of Nancy.
Flowers welcome; donations preferred to Cats Protection League c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 61636
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 24, 2020
