|
|
|
PHOENIX (nee Forshaw) Peacefully on 3rd November 2020 in Sutton Grange Care Home, Banks,
NANCY MARGARET Aged 96 years.
The loving wife of Stanley (deceased) and Jessie Edwin Hodkinson (deceased).
A loving mum to Irene and Derek, loving mother-in-law to Janet, dear gran to Christopher, Andrew, Graham and Anthony, cherished great gran to Abigail and Darcey.
A dear sister, aunty and friend.
Loved and remembered always.
Funeral service and
interment to be held at
St. Andrew's Parish Church,
Leyland on
Wednesday 25th November
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are
for St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 23, 2020