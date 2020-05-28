|
CHADWICK Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
on 16th May 2020
NEIL ROBERT
aged 69 years.
Beloved son of
Thomas and Ellen (both dec'd).
Loving brother of Warwick.
Much loved Nephew
of Doris (dec'd)
and good friend to
many especially Greg.
Funeral service and committal
at Southport Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd June.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o The Family.
Inquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 28, 2020