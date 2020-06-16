|
CHADWICK Warwick Chadwick, brother of
Neil (deceased) wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Preston Royal Hospital and
St Catherine's Hospice for the
care and kindness shown during Neil's illness and also his friends
for cards and messages of condolence, and donations
to St Catherine's Hospice.
To the Rev Andrew Parkinson for his kind ministrations. The family doctors at Longton Health Centre for sincere help and to Geoff, Anne and Andrea Whalley for dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 16, 2020