Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Emmett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Emmett

Notice Condolences

Neil Emmett Notice
EMMETT On 12th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital

NEIL
Aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of
Anne (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Helen,
David and Sue,
much loved father in law of
John, Pam and Chris
and cherished grandad to
Robert, Daniel and Alice

'Sleeping peacefully now'
'Love you dad'
x x x

Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th May 2020

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -