|
|
|
EMMETT On 12th May 2020
Peacefully in hospital
NEIL
Aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of
Anne (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Helen,
David and Sue,
much loved father in law of
John, Pam and Chris
and cherished grandad to
Robert, Daniel and Alice
'Sleeping peacefully now'
'Love you dad'
x x x
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th May 2020
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 18, 2020