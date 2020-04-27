|
|
|
FORREST Peacefully at home
on 21st April 2020
Neil Stuart
Aged 51 Years
Dearly loved son of
Fred (deceased) and Ann,
loving grandson of Nell (deceased),
dearly loved brother of David and
brother in law of Paula,
uncle of Luke and Lauren.
'Close in our hearts
your memory is kept,
to treasure to love
and never forget'
Private Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 5th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 27, 2020