|
|
|
Forrest Neil Stuart Ann, David and family
wish to thank relatives, friends
and neighbours for the beautiful floral tributes, cards of condolence and support received from
Neil's friends.
We also want to thank Neil's work friends at 'Stay Homes' in Blackburn for raising money in Neil's memory for The Blood Bikes and also for their lovely flowers.
Thank you to Rev Karen le Mouton for the lovely service that she
gave at Neil's funeral.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 13, 2020