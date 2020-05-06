|
FREEMAN NEIL In loving memory
of Neil Freeman
of Freeman Electrical.
Died peacefully on
Thursday, 23rd April, 2020,
aged 67 years,
with his wife and daughters
by his side.
Neil was the much loved
husband of Ann,
most precious father
to Marie and Jo-Anne,
respected father-in-law
of Steve and Jamie and
a loving and cherished Grandad
to Freddie and Ollie.
Neil was a much loved friend
to many and will be
greatly missed by all.
" Memories are the loveliest thing
They last from day to day
They can't get lost
They don't wear out
And can't be given away"
Due to the current circumstances
a private graveside funeral
will be held for immediate
family only at
St. Lawrence's Church, Longridge,
on Tuesday, 12th May at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
in Neil's memory for
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
to be passed to
Ann, Marie or Jo-Anne
to be forwarded on.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 6, 2020