FREEMAN Neil Ann and her family wish to thank all relatives, friends, work colleagues and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, lovely cards of condolence and generous donations, in excess of £1500, to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, received at this very sad time.
A very special thank you to the fantastic staff on Ribblesdale Ward at the R.P.H. who cared for Neil with compassion and respect.
We would also like to thank Rev. Mike Barton for his support and the comforting graveside service.
For their efficient, dignified and sensitive approach to the funeral arrangements we are grateful to Sean, Nick and the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors.
Thank you also to Sara and Carl at Flowers with Passion for
the lovely floral tribute.
Finally, we thank our family and friends who paid their respects to Neil at the graveside service.
"Gone but not forgotten."
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020