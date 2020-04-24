Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
A private family service
Preston Crematorium
Neil Graham Notice
Graham Neil Suddenly but peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on 15th April, 2020, Neil, aged 69 years, devoted husband of 49 years to Shelagh, much loved dad to Rob, Laura and Barbra, father in law to Dawn, Ruari and Gareth, cherished grandad, loved brother and brother in law, a true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private family service will be held at Preston Crematorium, on Tuesday, 28th April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020
