Graham Neil Shelagh and family would like to thank all who sent cards, flowers and messages of support at this sad time following the loss of such a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Thanks especially to the Alston Hall lot, Royal Preston Morris Dancers, Whalley Parish Church bell ringers and colleagues and past pupils of St Thomas More RC High School and Corpus Christi Catholic High School. Thanks also to Revd. Jonathan Carmyllie for a beautiful service, Alderson and Horan Funeral Directors for their help and support. Donations received will go to help Pendleside Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 1, 2020