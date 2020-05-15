Home

Neil Grayston Notice
Grayston Neil Francis On 4th May 2020 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital,
aged 62 years.
Dearly loved brother of Vicky
and Kathleen (deceased),
respected brother-in-law of Eric and devoted uncle of Jo, Sarah, Kate, Chloe, Olivia and Lucas.
Private funeral service to be held at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished, may be sent to East Lancashire Hospice, Blackburn c/o H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP or the family.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 15, 2020
