HEYWOOD Neil Neil "Fan" passed away peacefully at home on 10th November 2020 surrounded by his family after a long and brave battle with cancer.

Much loved husband of Carole,
devoted father of
Christopher and Greg,
father-in-law of Gillian and Sara,
loving grandad to Jake and Ruby, brother of Roger
and favourite dog walker of Tilley.
Deeply loved, greatly missed and forever in our thoughts.
Private family funeral
and interment at
St Michael's Parish Church, Hoole.

Enquiries To
Neal Buckley Funeral.
6 Liverpool Road.
Penwortham.
Tel:744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 18, 2020
