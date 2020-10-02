Home

Neil Marshall Notice
MARSHALL Peacefully, on 24th September 2020, at home in his Music Room, with Noeline at his side,
NEIL MARTIN
The much beloved of Noeline, loving dad of Andrea and Tony
and grandaddy to Sebastian, Benjamin and Amber.
A Celebration of Neil's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Monday 12th October at 12.15 p.m. Due to present restrictions this will be by invitation only, but the service will be Livestreamed, please contact Martin's for details. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Marie Curie' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2020
