Nora Nuttall

Nora Nuttall Notice
NUTTALL (nee Parkinson) Suddenly but peacefully
On 12th June 2020
NORA
Aged 82 years
Beloved wife of Roger,
loving and devoted mum to
Susan, David and Tracy,
fabulous mum in law to
Andrew and Adrian,
special grandma to Lydia, Jennifer,
Charlotte, George and Leon,
an amazing, beautiful lady who
thought of everyone before
herself and will be loved and
missed forever.
'Simply the best'
x x x
Private Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Friday 3 rd July 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020
