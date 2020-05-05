|
|
|
HEAD Norah Of Longridge Hall.
Peacefully passed away on Wednesday 29th April 2020.
Now reunited with loving husband Bill but will be sadly missed by
her family and those who cared for her at the home.
She was a dearly loved mum of Susan, Jill, Lisa, Sarah, Nicholas, Vicky. A loving nanna to Donna, David, Maddie, Cameron, Jac, Andrew, Cleo, Lee, Lily, Lexi, and a great nanna to Joel and Samuel.
Good Night and God Bless.
A private cremation to be held at Preston Crematorium
on Monday May 11th.
A memorial service will be held
at a later date.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 5, 2020