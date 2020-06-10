|
|
|
HOOPER Peacefully, with her family
and friends by her side
NORAH
'Joan'
Aged 69 years
A much loved mum to Anthoney,
Cheryl, Nicola and Andrew,
mother in law to
Andrew and Sharon,
a loving nanna to Lewis,
Brendon, Declan and Connor
and sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 19th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 10, 2020