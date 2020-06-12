|
|
|
STANTON Peacefully in Lytham St Annes on 6th June 2020.
Norah Ellen
(née Swarbrick)
aged 90 years.
Loving and devoted wife of Frank for 63 years.
Inspirational, loving and generous mother of Angela, Peter, Clare, Catherine and Michael. Sister of Mary Josephine and grandmother of Daniyal, Jessica, Jacob, Alexandra, Cleopatra, Thomas, William and Lucy. Great grandmother of Arabella and Theodore. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends in the community.
A private service will be held in Preston on 15th June 2020.
All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2020