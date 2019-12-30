Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Norma Pickthall Notice
PICKTHALL On December 21st 2019,
Norma
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis, dearly loved mother of Raymond and Jane and a loving mother-in-law, devoted grandmother,
great-grandmother
and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday January 7th at 1pm followed by a memorial service at Christ Church, Fulwood.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o and all enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel. 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -