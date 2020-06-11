Home

BENSON Norman Sadly passed away peacefully at home on 1st June 2020,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Carole,
dearly loved Dad of Sarah, Adam and Simon, much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad.
Funeral service and committal at West Lancs Crematorium on Monday 15th June.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Derian House c/o The Family.

Enquiries to
G.C.Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel; 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 11, 2020
