Norman Gold

Norman Gold Notice
Gold On 23rd March 2020
Peacefully at Walton House
Norman Ratcliffe
Aged 83 years
The beloved husband of Anne,
loving father of
Carolyn (deceased),
Neil & Richard,
a much loved father in law and
grandad to Emma, Joe, Isobel
Cara & Dannie
'Goodnight, God Bless'
A Private Family Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 27, 2020
