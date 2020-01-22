|
HARRISON Norman The family of
the late Norman Harrison
would like to express their sincere thanks to all the people who gave their support, sympathy, cards
and donations following their loss.
Special thanks to the RAFA and British Legion for attending and honouring Norman's time
in the services.
Also, many thanks to Mike Faun
for his touching eulogy and
Neal Buckley Funerals for their professional and caring arrangements of a fitting
farewell service.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020