RIDING Norman Peacefully at Longridge Hall on Saturday 10th October,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved husband
of Margaret (deceased), loving dad of Stephen and Angela, dear
father in law of Irene and Stewart. Devoted grandad of Caroline, Christopher, Emily, Harriet and devoted great grandad of Jacob. Loving brother.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady and St. Michael's R.C Church, Alston Lane, on Wednesday 21st October at 10am. Due to current restrictions, people are encouraged, if they so wish, to gather socially distancing, at Alston Lane to see Norman into Church. There will then be the chance for you to pay your respects to him at the graveside following the interment.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance or British Heart Foundation.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2020