Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Smith

Notice Condolences

Norman Smith Notice
SMITH Norman
1944-2020 Left us too soon on
30th May 2020.
Much loved husband,
soulmate, travel buddy
and best friend of Joan.
Dear brother of Ian (deceased) Brian and Alan. Loving father
of Matthew and Paul.
Private cremation at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Friday 12th June at 10.30am.
A celebration of Norman's life
will be arranged at a later date.
No flowers, but donations may
go to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -