SMITH Norman
1944-2020 Left us too soon on
30th May 2020.
Much loved husband,
soulmate, travel buddy
and best friend of Joan.
Dear brother of Ian (deceased) Brian and Alan. Loving father
of Matthew and Paul.
Private cremation at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Friday 12th June at 10.30am.
A celebration of Norman's life
will be arranged at a later date.
No flowers, but donations may
go to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020