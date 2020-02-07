|
|
|
Hoare Passed away peacefully
with family by her side
at Highcliffe Rest Home
on 31st January 2020
Olive
Aged 90 years
Dearly beloved wife
of the late Charlie.
Much loved mum of Ilene and Alan.
Mother in law of Vicki and David
and a devoted grandma
and great grandma.
May you always walk in sunshine
And God's love around you grow
For the happiness you gave us
No one will ever know
Funeral service to be held at
United Reformed Church, Leyland
on Friday 14th February 2020
at 11.30am.
Followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired will be
gratefully received on behalf of
Parkinson's UK
c/o the Funeral Director
N & K Harvey Funerals LTD
5-7 Balcarres Road Leyland,
PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 7, 2020