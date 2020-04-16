Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Olive McLean

Olive McLean Notice
McLEAN On April 13th 2020
peacefully at home
Olive
Aged 88 years
The dearly loved wife
of David (deceased)
much loved mum of
Susan, Catherine & Ian
and mother in law
of Mervyn & Jan.
'loss leaves a heartache
no one can heal
love leaves a memory
no one can steal'
Private family service
and committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday April 23rd 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Macmillan Cancer Support'
or 'R.N.L.I' c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 16, 2020
