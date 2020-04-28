|
|
|
McLean
Olive The family of the late Olive would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind donations, sympathy and
cards of condolence.
Thanks also to Dr Craven of Lostock Hall Medical Centre and to the Rev. Pat Belshaw for the kind way she conducted
the service.
Also, a special thank you to Ian and Wendy of Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professionalism, dignity and care throughout this sad and
difficult time.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 28, 2020