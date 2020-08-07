|
|
|
NEAL Olive
(nee Wade) Passed away peacefully, at home, on Monday 3rd August 2020, Olive, aged 84 years.
The much loved mother (mum)
of Andrew, and a dearly loved grandma. Olive was a dear sister, sister in law, and auntie who will
be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends.
A church service will take place at St. James Church (Brindle) on Wednesday 12th August at
10 :30am, prior to a private cremation at Pleasington.
Family flowers only, or if so desired, donations may be made in memory of Olive to St. Catherine's Hospice or Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enquiries to The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned)
11 Cann Bridge St ,
Higher Walton PR5 4DJ
Email: [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020