SLATER OLIVE
(nee Boswell) Peacefully on
Saturday 11th January 2020, at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Olive, aged 88 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Roland, much loved mother of Peter and Christine, devoted grandma of Oliver and Imogen, mother-in-law of Sonia, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and godmother.
Olive will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
A Service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Hoghton on Friday 31st January 2020 at 11.15am prior to cremation
at Pleasington.
Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Broomfield Place, Witton.
No flowers please.
Donations in memory of Olive,
if desired, may be made to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enquiries to:
The Alty Funeral Service, Broomfield Place,
Blackburn BB2 1XF.
Tel: 01254 503240. Email: [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020